Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande and Jessica Chastain watch Paris Olympics gymnastics

US four-time Olympic chamipon Simone Biles was competing at the Bercy Arena in Paris.

Hollywood glamour was in attendance at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise was joined by singer Ariana Grande and actress Jessica Chastain at the gymnastics.

Ariana Grande, wearing sunglasses. at the gymnastics in Paris.
Ariana Grande watches the artistic gymnastics at the Bercy Arena (Mike Egerton, PA)

They were at the Arena to watch US gymnast and four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles compete.

Cruise is a regular at sporting events, making regular trips to Wimbledon in the summer.

