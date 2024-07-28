Andy Murray savours another vintage comeback and keeps retirement at bay

Andy Murray hailed one of his best comebacks as he staved off retirement by saving five match points alongside Dan Evans in the first round of the Olympic men’s doubles.

Murray is playing the final event of his brilliant career and, having pulled out of the singles on Thursday, knew defeat against Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori would mean the end.

It certainly looked to be heading that way when, having trailed 4-2 in the second set on a subdued Court Suzanne Lenglen, Murray and Evans then trailed 4-9 in the deciding tie-break.

Andy Murray, right, and Dan Evans show their delight (Andy Wong/AP)

But Murray knows a thing or two about comebacks and, aided by Evans, he conjured another remarkable one, the pair winning seven points in a row to triumph 2-6 7-6 (5) (11/9).

The British duo leapt around the court in delight as they moved through to the last 16 at Roland Garros.

“It’s probably up there,” said Murray of his latest conjuring act. “Also probably the way that we were playing to that stage would have not suggested that we were likely to come back.

“I certainly from my side didn’t feel like I was playing well. Evo played well at times but for both of us we can play much better than that and then it all clicked at the end and we played some pretty good stuff.

“In my career I’ve turned round a lot of matches that maybe I looked unlikely to win, or maybe people thought I shouldn’t have won. At times that mental toughness, certainly earlier in my career, was questioned. I’m really proud of that side of things.

“I’ve come back from two sets to love down more than anyone in the sport before and I’ve also tried my best to fight and figure out ways to come through. I certainly couldn’t have done that on my own today. We’re out there as a team and Evo certainly played a huge part in that.”

Murray received an enthusiastic welcome when he strode onto Court Suzanne Lenglen, Roland Garros’ second arena, behind Evans but the stands stayed stubbornly half full at best, with the personal significance of the occasion a little lost amid the wider context of the Games.

Murray and Evans had both talked up their chances, and both have had success in doubles in Davis Cup, but they looked from the start like two men not used to playing together or in the format.

Andy Murray, left, hits a volley in the doubles match with his partner Dan Evans (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scot in particular was struggling.

“I didn’t really feel that bad going into the match,” he said. “I felt fine today. I was a little bit nervous but I like that. But then, when the match started, I was not playing well, not feeling great, didn’t serve well.

“I was feeling it a bit during the match but, at the end, I wasn’t standing to serve thinking ‘Oh my God this is about to be over, what am I going to do? I was really clear about where I wanted to return and where I wanted to serve.”

Twenty-four days ago, Murray was given an emotional send off at Wimbledon, which would have been a fitting way to say goodbye to the sport, but he was adamant, once he had decided this summer was it for him, that he wanted to play the Olympics as well.

“I wanted this to be my final tournament, not Wimbledon,” he said. “I love being part of this. It’s so different to what we usually experience. Davis Cup is similar in some ways but it’s on a much smaller scale.

Andy Murray, left, and Dan Evans react to their incredible victory (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We’re cycling around the village and just being part of it and, when I’m doing that, and sometimes just walking through the village, I’m like, ‘This is what I’m going to miss’. I’m going to miss being part of these tournaments and these events and it’s really special being here.”

While Murray is playing in his fifth Games, this is a first Olympic experience for Evans, who overcame a heavy fall to beat Moez Echargui in the singles earlier and now must decide whether to play Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday or save himself for the next doubles match the following day.

The 34-year-old was swept up in the Murray magic, saying: “It’s unbelievable. It pretty much sums him up, that it’s at his last tournament.

“I’m always in the changing room saying it’s another long one for him and then I’m on the court. It’s something I’ll remember forever but it’d be amazing if we went on to do something really special this week after that.”