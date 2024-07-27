Max Whitlock admits pommel qualification in Paris is a ‘huge relief’

Max Whitlock described his “crazy” relief after the double defending champion successfully negotiated the qualifying round for the Olympic men’s pommel competition at the Bercy Arena in Paris.

Whitlock, who is competing at his last Games, scored 15.166, placing him second behind Stephen Nedoroscik of the US after the first qualifying rotation, a result that means his place in next Saturday’s eight-man apparatus final is effectively assured.

The 31-year-old, who won the pommel title in both 2016 and 2020 but has struggled with injury since reversing a retirement decision in the wake of his success in Tokyo, believes he is still capable of plenty of improvements.

Great Britain’s men’s team made a successful start to their Paris campaign (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The relief is crazy,” admitted Whitlock, who also did his bit to help the team with routines on horizontal and parallel bars. “I had to wait a while to present that routine, so I was mega pleased.

“Of course there’s some increases I can make, some bits that I can clean up a little bit, difficulty I can increase on. But it’s a huge relief to come out and do it successfully.”

A successful team performance saw Great Britain top the standings at the top of the first rotation ahead of the US and Germany, with Jake Jarman top-scoring on floor and Harry Hepworth leading the way on vault with a score of 14.766.

The results should be good enough to ensure at least one individual final for all five of the men’s team, and leave them in with a shout of landing their first team medal since their bronze at London 2012.

Max Whitlock is aiming for a third successive men’s pommel title (Peter Byrne/PA)

Joe Fraser, the former world parallel bars final whose all-around score of 84.666 was only eclipsed by team-mate Jake Jarman in the first rotation, paid tribute to his team’s ability to deliver under pressure.

“Me and the team really just gave it our all out there,” said Fraser. “We really put our necks on the line and just gave it our all.

“We weren’t really focusing too much on the finals, it was more about trying to put out our best work today. And I think we did as much as we could. I’m proud of each and every one of us.”