Lance Stroll crashes out of final practice for Belgian Grand Prix

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was taken to the medical centre following a 160mph crash in final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

On a wet track, Stroll lost control of his car as he climbed uphill through the fearsome Eau Rouge corner and into Raidillon at Spa-Francorchamps.

Stroll’s Aston Martin snapped on him in the damp conditions before he was launched out of control and into the wall.

The 25-year-old Canadian’s suspension broke on impact, as his front-left tyre tore off his car, but he was able to walk away from the high-speed crash.

Aston Martin said Stroll was taken for “routine precautionary checks” following the accident and his involvement in qualifying is in doubt after the damage sustained to his car.

The British team said later that Stroll had been released from the medical centre and is “OK”.

Stroll’s crash, which came after just 11 minutes, led to the suspension of the concluding running before qualifying.

The pit-lane reopened nine minutes later, but as the rain intensified the session was again red-flagged.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race is due to get under way at 1600 local time (1500 BST).