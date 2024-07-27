Joe Root moves up to seventh all-time run-scorer as he helps steady England ship

Joe Root moved up to seventh on the all-time run-scorers list as he and Ben Stokes led England back from the brink of collapse in the third Test against the West Indies.

Ollie Pope and Harry Brook both fell early on the second morning to leave the hosts in trouble on 54 for five at Edgbaston, but a century stand between the past and present captains put the side back on firmer footing.

England reached 157 for five at lunch in response to 282, with Root 58 not out and Stokes unbeaten on 48.

In the process of frustrating the current generation of West Indian cricketers Root leapfrogged the most prolific Caribbean batter in history, sweeping past the great Brian Lara at the ground he once called home with Warwickshire.

Lara retired with 11,953 runs in 131 Tests, with Root going past him in his 143rd appearance.

England resumed on 38 for three after a tricky eight-over spell on the first evening and soon found themselves in an even bigger hole as Pope departed in the third over of the morning. Cramped for room as he tried to work Shamar Joseph away with an angled bat, he dragged down his middle stump via an inside edge.

England lost their second wicket in seven balls when Brook made the briefest of cameos, lining up a lavish drive over extra cover only to nick Jayden Seales behind after a hint of movement off the pitch.

At the other end Root was having no such trouble, easing a single to reach 14 and move beyond Lara in the record books. The crowd saluted his achievement as it flashed up on the big screen and Root marked the moment by hitting his next two deliveries for four.

Stokes also showed a willingness to counter-attack, carving Alzarri Joseph through point when he strayed outside off and punching him straight when he over-pitched. The tourists had lost some of their early zip and began to let Root dictate a tone of calm accumulation.

Joe Root hit another Test match half-century (Nick Potts/PA)

He passed 50 without a single moment of alarm before Stokes decided to play catch-up. Moving quickly up the gears, he crunched Jason Holder down the ground then slog-swept Gudakesh Motie for six over mid-wicket.

Stokes reached the interval two short of his half-century, having seen another big swipe fall short of the ropes.