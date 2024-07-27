Duhan van der Merwe praised after becoming Scotland’s record try scorer

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was delighted to see Duhan van der Merwe become the country’s record try scorer in their win over Uruguay.

The 29-year-old winger marked his 41st Scotland appearance with his 28th international try to overtake Stuart Hogg.

After Scotland held off a strong Uruguay comeback to win 31-19, Townsend said: “It probably wasn’t as free-flowing a game as we’ve had on tour and he didn’t get as many touches but he finished his try well.

“We’re all delighted for him and it’s an amazing achievement in such a short space of time and now he can kick on and score more tries in the future.”

The try put Scotland 19-0 ahead after earlier scores from Ewan Ashman and Luke Crosbie but the home team claimed the next 19 points in Montevideo.

Only some poor kicking from home stand-off Felipe Etcheverry, who scored one of his side’s tries, prevented Scotland falling behind.

Pierre Schoeman went over (Brian Lawless/PA)

Townsend’s replacements made a difference and two of them, Patrick Harrison and Pierre Schoeman, crossed inside four minutes of each other to turn the momentum around.

“It was a real challenge for us,” Townsend said. “Uruguay came with a lot of physicality and they were winning penalties and put us under pressure.

“But I felt the team responded well in the first half and then responded well again in the second half. But the bits between we were put under pressure and Uruguay deserved their points on the board.

“Look, this has been our biggest test and that’s one of the reasons we came here – to see how this team reacts when they’re under pressure, and they came through, so we’re very proud of them.

“The togetherness was on show there I think straight after that (third Uruguay) try we conceded.

“We had an excellent set in terms of kick-chase and put Uruguay under pressure and then we got our rewards.

“I felt the bench did well too, so it shows it’s a squad effort Test rugby, it always is.

“And while there’s some areas to improve, there’s a lot of pleasing aspects and individual performances throughout the tour and again today.”