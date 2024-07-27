Antoine Dupont savours ‘sensational’ first France gold of Games in rugby sevens

Antoine Dupont described France’s Olympic rugby sevens triumph as “sensational and unbelievable” as Les Bleus claimed the host nation’s first gold of Paris 2024.

Dupont made a match-winning contribution as France fought back from an early deficit to win 28-7 and inflict Fiji’s first defeat in Olympic competition.

Gold for Dupont – universally accepted as the best rugby player in the world – rewarded his gamble to skip this year’s Six Nations Championship and focus on France’s Olympic sevens campaign.

France’s Antoine Dupont on the attack during the rugby sevens gold medal match against Fiji at the Stade de France (Mike Egerton/PA).

“The preparation was huge. It’s sensational and unbelievable, reward for all my team-mates,” said Dupont.

“We really deserved it, but so did the public because the atmosphere was incredible.

“We put rugby on a stage where we could take it globally. I am a patriotic person and it was the best way to do it.”

Dupont, 27, has won the European Champions Cup, France’s Top 14 and now Olympic gold in the space of nine weeks.

It is little wonder Dupont’s status as a poster boy of French sport was underscored this week when Emmanuel Macron invited him to sit opposite him for lunch in the athletes’ village.

France president Macron was among those in attendance at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

But taking the plaudits in his stride, Dupont said: “I just focus on my objectives, and I think I will enjoy my holidays.

“I have had a lot of goals this year and every goal I have succeeded in.

France celebrate winning rugby sevens gold after beating Fiji in the Olympic final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I have to thank the national federation and Toulouse for managing my scheduling to avoid me having injuries.

“I am still young, I have a lot of work to do. But this is a team victory, not just one guy.

“It is huge award for all of us, the rugby, the whole country.

“You could see the supporters at the ceremony. We are really proud to start the Olympics like that.”

Fiji, gold medallists at Rio 2016 and Tokyo three years ago, had won 17 straight matches at the Games.

It looked as if number 18 was on the way when Joseva Talacolo charged through within 90 seconds of the first whistle.

But Jefferson-Lee Joseph’s converted try restored parity before the break – and then Dupont took over after leaving the bench at half-time.

Dupont’s first touch saw him sprint down the touchline, beat Jerry Tuwai for pace, and flick a pass over Iowane Teba’s head for Aaron Grandidier Nkakang to score.

The party was well and truly started when Dupont’s power twice took over him the line.

Edith Piaf’s ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’ reverberated around the Stade de France, and Les Bleus players, in matching white trousers and white jumpers, danced in unison on the halfway line

South Africa saw pff six-man Australia – who had Nick Malouf sent off for a high tackle – 26-19 to take bronze, while Ireland finished sixth after losing 17-7 to New Zealand.