Reece James accepts Enzo Fernandez racism row ‘could be a problem’ for Chelsea

Reece James admits the racism storm surrounding Chelsea team-mate Enzo Fernandez could be a “problem” within the dressing room.

Fernandez and his Argentina team-mates caused controversy during their Copa America celebrations, when they were filmed singing a derogatory song aimed at a number of France players.

While Chelsea’s club-record signing has apologised, he was called out by Blues team-mate and France international Wesley Fofana who said the video showed “uninhibited racism”.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez is due to link up with the club on Monday (John Walton/PA)

An internal investigation is under way, with Fernandez due to meet up with his Chelsea colleagues on Monday as their pre-season preparations continue in the United States.

Asked if the issue could impact on team spirit at Stamford Bridge, James told ESPN: “Of course.

“There’s always the factor where it doesn’t sit right with people when there could be a problem.

“But until the day comes where everyone’s together and in a room together, I don’t know, but I hope things can be resolved smoothly and we can move forward with the season.”

England full-back James, who is back in training after an injury-hit campaign last year, revealed he has already had a conversation with Fernandez.

“I spoke to him a bit, but it was hard because we were on different time zones,” he added.

“Just a general chat really. His views on what happened and him trying to explain his situation and how things happened.

“It’s a really difficult situation. There’s no room for racism or discrimination in football.

“I think he quickly put his hand up and acknowledged he’d done wrong and apologised to his team-mates, the club and the rest of the people that were offended. I think that was probably the best he could have done in that situation.”