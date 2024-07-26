Emma Hayes guides USA to opening victory at Olympics

Former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes secured a first competitive victory as United States women’s head coach after her side beat 10-woman Zambia 3-0 to open their Olympic campaign in Nice.

Hayes’ side ably shut down Orlando Pride attacking threat Barbra Banda, currently the National Women’s Soccer League team-mate joint top scorer, and her dangerous Zambia team-mate Racheal Kundananji.

Trinity Rodman, one of seven US players making their Olympic debut, opened the scoring with a 17th-minute strike from the fringes of the penalty spot, the assist coming from now three-time Olympian Lindsey Horan.

Two Mallory Swanson goals inside as many minutes, assisted by Horan and Sophia Smith respectively, extended the Americans’ lead to 3-0 by the 25th minute.