West Indies seamer Jeremiah Louis ruled out of third Test against England

West Indies fast bowler Jeremiah Louis has been ruled out of the third Test against England with to a hamstring injury sustained at Trent Bridge.

The 28-year-old, who did not feature in the first two Tests, will remain in the UK to receive treatment, and has been replaced in the squad by Akeem Jordan.

Jordan was already in the UK at the time of his call-up and will train with the squad at Edgbaston on Wednesday, Cricket West Indies announced in a statement.

Jeremiah Louis has only featured as a substitute fielder (Nigel French/PA)

Uncapped Louis has only featured as a substitute fielder as England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Jordan is uncapped at Test level and will join Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder as seam options.