Tyrell Malacia to miss Manchester United tour of USA to continue rehabilitation

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia will continue his rehabilitation programme at the training ground rather than jetting off on the pre-season tour of the United States, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a promising first season at Old Trafford after becoming Erik ten Hag’s first signing in July 2022, but the defender missed the entirety of his second campaign.

Malacia was unable to make an appearance for United due to complications with a knee injury and returned to Carrington a fortnight ago to step up his return to fitness ahead of the new season.

The Netherlands international has been following individual training sessions since returning and will continue to do so in the UK after his team-mates jetted off to the USA on Wednesday.

Jadon Sancho has been included in Ten Hag’s travelling party having recently been restored to the first-team set-up.

Summer signing Leny Yoro has been included but fellow new boy Joshua Zirkzee has not travelled as he continues his post-Euros break.

Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo also remain on holiday after their summer exertions, as do Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Altay Bayindir.

Ten Hag’s side face Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 27, Real Betis in San Diego on July 31 and Liverpool in South Carolina on August 3.

United face Manchester City a week after rounding off their US tour in the Community Shield at Wembley