Matt Richards in the ‘best shape’ of his life ahead of bid for Paris medals haul

Matt Richards is embracing the weight of expectation at the Olympics as he insisted his mindset heading into Paris gives him an almost “invincible” aura.

At the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, Richards, then only 18, was the junior swimmer alongside Tom Dean, James Guy and Duncan Scott as they captured gold for Team GB in the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay.

But Richards followed up a win in the 200m freestyle at last year’s World Championships by beating Dean and Scott, gold and silver medallists respectively in the event in Japan, in April’s Olympic trials.

Matthew Richards, third left, won Olympic gold in the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay in Tokyo three years ago (Joe Giddens/PA)

Now a standout in his own right and tipped for a haul of medals given he is set to compete in five events, two solo and three relays, the 21-year-old Welshman is straining at the leash to get going.

“I want it more now than I ever did,” he said. “What happened in Tokyo was fantastic and it was a great result but I’m definitely ready to step on now, move that forward and improve on that performance.

“I see pressure as a privilege – you only feel it when you’ve done something that makes you deserve that pressure. I know from what I’ve done in training and in the last year, I’ve earned some pressure.

“I’m putting pressure on myself, I’m excited, I know I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in by a mile, I’m ready to get out there and race. I’m just in a really good place where I’m loving what I’m doing.

“When you’re in that kind of place, you’re almost in a place where you’re invincible because I’m doing what I love and there’s nothing that can stop me from doing what I love right now.”

Richards is set to be involved in the 100m and 200m freestyle events, both individual and relay, plus the 4x100m medley relay.

If he is on the podium in all five events, he will become the most decorated British athlete at a single Games, which would see him eclipse friend and rival Scott, who won four medals in Tokyo.

“Being able to be in the individual events and win those races at trials is a great stepping stone on the journey into the Olympics but we’ve got a hell of a job to do,” Richards said.

“It’s not going to be easy to get out there and win those races but that’s absolutely what I’m going there to try to do.”

In order to give himself the best chance, Richards has decided to withdraw from social media, leaving his channels in the hands of others in the days leading up to the Games.

Richards is set to compete in five events in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s blocking out all the noise,” he added. “You don’t need to be on social media reading through articles, comments and posts because at the end of the day, it’s just distracting you from what you’re there to do.

“In the nicest possible way, the opinions you see online are completely irrelevant when you step on the blocks.

“I’m out here to do a job, I’m out there to do what I love and that’s what I’m going to go and do. I’m not going to let social media or online stuff be something that’s going to get in my way.”