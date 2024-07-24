I don’t think so – Andy Murray not planning to play singles at Olympics farewell

Andy Murray is happy to be waving goodbye to tennis at the Paris Olympics but revealed his singles career is almost certainly already over.

The two-time singles gold medallist had hoped to make his final appearance in the format at Roland Garros but has still not recovered fully from the surgery to remove a spinal cyst he had a week before Wimbledon.

He has therefore decided to focus on doubles alongside Dan Evans as he chases a fourth Olympic medal.

Asked if he was in shape to play singles, Murray said: “I need to make that decision this evening but I don’t think so.

“Obviously me and Dan have made the commitment to each other that (doubles) was what we were going to prioritise.

“I think Dan is still going to play singles but last week he did a lot of doubles practice, that’s what I was predominantly practising in training when I was in Greece and since we’ve been here, we’ve been practising and playing doubles sets together.

“That gives the team and us the best opportunity to get a medal, realistically.

“My back is still not perfect and the potential of playing two matches in a day is maybe not the best.”

Murray confirmed on Tuesday that Paris will be his tennis swansong, bringing to an end a glorious career highlighted by three grand slam singles titles and a Davis Cup victory along with his Olympic achievements.

At an emotional Wimbledon farewell earlier this month Murray revealed his mixed feelings about letting the sport go, with his increasingly troublesome body largely making the decision for him.

But, after an ankle injury in March and then the back problem, the Scot is now content to move on to pastures new.

“I feel good,” he said. “I wasn’t sure that’s how I would feel. A few months ago I was unsure about it. I had a lot of conversations with my family, with my wife.

“I’m happy about it now. I didn’t feel that way a few months ago when I thought this was when I was going to stop, I didn’t really want to, whereas now I want to and I know it’s the right time for me.”

Murray has been touted by some as Britain’s greatest ever sportsman, a declaration he greeted with a sheepish smile.

“It’s not for me to say,” he said. “I’m proud of the achievements that I’ve had, I’ve done for the most part as best as I could and I’m really proud of that.”

While the grand slams are seen as the pinnacle in tennis, for Murray the Olympics were the catalyst for him reaching the top table when he defeated Roger Federer to win gold in 2012, and he claimed a record none of his rivals have equalled by successfully defending the title four years later.

Andy Murray was given an emotional send-off at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It therefore feels a fitting way to bow out, with the 37-year-old, who also won mixed doubles silver with Laura Robson in London, saying: “I just know that every time I’ve come to the Olympics it feels totally different and I personally love it.

“It’s been an amazing experience, I love being around all of the other athletes, I love being part of a team, I love representing my country.

“When you’re staying in the village and you’re around all the other athletes, it just feels like you’re part of something bigger than just yourself or your own sport.”

Murray struggled physically at Wimbledon but has since been practising on clay in London, while on holiday in Greece and now at Roland Garros and is bullish about his chances with Evans.

“I feel much better than I did at Wimbledon,” he said. “In some ways the last few months have been really frustrating. But I also was told when I had the scan on my back that I wouldn’t play at Wimbledon, I wouldn’t play at the Olympics either.

“I got the opportunity to play at Wimbledon and physically, judging by how we’ve been doing in our practices, I’m more than capable of competing and doing very well in the doubles. So in some ways you could say that’s lucky.”

As for what Murray does next, he admits long term he is not sure of where his ambitions lie, but his initial focus will be on spending time with his young family and honing his skills in a different sport.

“I’ll play a lot of golf, I’ll try and become a scratch golfer,” he said. “I’ve always loved playing golf but, because of the issues with my back, I haven’t played for five or six years, and hardly played since I was 18, 19.

“So that’s something I really want to do initially. And then I don’t know exactly what the rest of my life will look like.

“I will still stay in touch with the sport, I don’t see that changing. My love for the sport won’t go away. I definitely see myself being involved in tennis, I would love to be part of the next Olympics in some capacity.”