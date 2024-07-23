Paula Radcliffe says Andy Murray ending career at Olympics ‘extremely fitting’

Paula Radcliffe says Andy Murray calling time on his stellar career at the Olympics is “extremely fitting”.

Murray has confirmed his plan to retire, saying Paris 2024 will be his “last ever tennis tournament”.

The 37-year-old leaves the sport as a three-time grand slam champion and the only man to win two Olympic gold medals in the singles.

Radcliffe said on Sky Sports News: “Watching over the years, I think he leaves a huge legacy behind.

“Andy has really epitomised it more than most, he really loves what he is doing and has pushed the boundaries of his physical limits as far as he could.

“He has earned the right to finish his competitive career where he wants to do that and it is extremely fitting that he does so at the Olympics because those Olympics in 2012 really were a huge, huge turning point for him.

“He is one of those tennis players who has backed the Olympics the whole way.”

Murray has been a trailblazer for the sport and his appointment of Amelie Mauresmo as his coach was a big moment.

The Frenchwoman said in an interview with L’Equipe that Murray was “very demanding”.

Amelie Mauresmo coached Murray (Mike Egerton/PA)

“With him, I found my feet very quickly,” she said. “It was a little more complicated with his team at the beginning, but we cleaned things up and it became fluid.

“What you need to know is that Andy is very demanding. He asks for 100 per cent of each, or even more. But it seems quite normal to me.”

Olympic great Matthew Pinsent wrote on X: “Still love those that used to say he would never cut it at top level. all of that plus a stellar Team GB career. Chapeau.”

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf posted on X: “Thank you Sir @andy_murray for the memories and for taking us on the ride with you.

“You have shown integrity and character both on and off the Court. We will be cheering you on in Paris, and look forward to seeing where your journey goes from here.”