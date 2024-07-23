Charlotte Dujardin out of Olympics and hit with six-month provisional ban

British Olympian Charlotte Dujardin has received a six-month provisional suspension from equestrian’s governing body with immediate effect.

Dujardin withdrew from the Paris Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement”, in her words, during a coaching session.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic dressage champion, had decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident.

The FEI said it had received a video “depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare”.