Charlotte Dujardin out of Olympics and hit with six-month provisional ban
Britain’s three-time gold medallist pulled out of the Paris Games after a video emerged of ‘an error of judgement’ in a coaching session.
British Olympian Charlotte Dujardin has received a six-month provisional suspension from equestrian’s governing body with immediate effect.
Dujardin withdrew from the Paris Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement”, in her words, during a coaching session.
Dujardin, a three-time Olympic dressage champion, had decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident.
The FEI said it had received a video “depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare”.