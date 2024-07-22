On This Day in 2012 – Bradley Wiggins claims historic Tour de France crown

Bradley Wiggins claimed a historic Tour de France victory on this day in 2012 to become the first British male to win the event.

Wiggins, of Team Sky, finished with a three minute and 21 second cushion ahead of team-mate Chris Froome, with nearest rival Liquigas-Cannondale’s Vincenzo Nibali a further six minutes back.

Victory for Wiggins had all but been assured during the penultimate stage with a superb time-trial success able to give the Londoner an almost unassailable lead before Team Sky toasted a double win at the Champs Elysees after Mark Cavendish clinched a fourth consecutive final-stage triumph.

This maiden Tour de France win had been years in the making for Wiggins, after he finished fourth in 2009, which equalled Robert Millar’s previous British best from 1984.

A broken collarbone two years later meant Wiggins endured heartbreak, but 12 months on and the British cyclist tasted sweet redemption.

Wiggins wore the Yellow jersey for 13 consecutive stages after his third-place finish at stage seven during the high mountains between Tomblaine and La Planche des Belles Filles and never looked back.

“I don’t know what to say, I’ve had 24 hours for it to soak in,” Wiggins reflected.

“I’m still buzzing from the Champs Elysees, the laps go so quick. We had a mission with Cav and we did it. What a way to finish it off.

“It’s going to take a while. I’m just trying to soak it all in. You never imagine it will happen to you but it’s amazing.”