England matchwinner Shoaib Bashir ‘still learning the tricks of the trade’

Shoaib Bashir has already proved his credentials as a match-winning spinner for England but the 20-year-old admits he is still learning “the tricks of the trade”.

The 6ft 4in bowler ran through West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge, picking up five for 41 in a decisive spell that continued his remarkable rise to prominence.

Bashir had just six first-class appearances to his name when he was fast-tracked into the Test side on the turning tracks of India over the winter, but his ascent appeared to have slowed when he failed to dislodge Jack Leach from the Somerset side at the start of the season.

Shoaib Bashir, centre, starred at Trent Bridge (Nigel French/PA)

A loan move to Worcestershire followed but while Bashir was merely on the lookout for regular game time, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum were already thinking bigger.

Changes were afoot with big names like James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes being moved on and their appetite for change extended to the spin department, with Bashir promoted ahead of the man keeping him out of the side at Taunton.

Events in Nottingham, where England sealed the series with one Test to play, went a long way to justifying that call but Bashir is grounded about his rookie status in the slow bowling ranks.

“A lot has happened in the last few years. I can’t get ahead of Leachy at Somerset, understandably, he’s obviously played a lot more cricket than I have,” he said.

“Jack was over the moon for me (getting picked). We had a chat and he just told me to enjoy it. He’s a class spinner and I’ve learned a lot off him. There’s always so much to learn. I’m only 20, I’m still learning the tricks of the trade.

“There’s a lot to work on, in cricket you never complete the game. Going on loan was a decision I had to make to play cricket at a high level, that’s part of the journey.

“I didn’t have too many expectations going into this game, I’m still trying to comprehend what’s happened.”

Bashir’s early successes in the international arena sit in stark contrast to a relatively pedestrian start to life in county cricket. He has 24 wickets at 29.83 in five games as a Test spinner compared to 16 at 70.68 in 10 domestic outings.

Selectors swayed solely by stats would never have gone near him but England identified his height, drift and attacking lines as attributes that they could harness.

“Bowling spin in England is pretty tough, but I’m grateful I’m a 6ft 4in spinner because it’s a nice attribute to have,” he said.

“The extra bounce helps. We saw it here, if you land the ball in the right areas, a few will bounce and a few will skid on. I’ve got experienced guys in the team that help me make judgments on the pitch, what lines to bowl and what paces to bowl.

“I’m just grateful to be in the position I am. I’m always going to stay grounded, stay humble, and I’m just trying to enjoy every moment I have in an England shirt.”