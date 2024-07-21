Likely so, yeah – Sir Mark Cavendish says Tour de France probably his last race

Sir Mark Cavendish said he had “likely” raced for the final time after completing Sunday’s closing stage of the Tour de France.

The 39-year-old postponed his planned retirement to return this season in pursuit of a record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win, and achieved that feat with his victory on stage five into Saint-Vulbas.

It was unknown whether the Manxman would complete the season with his Astana-Qazaqstan team, but after being met by his family at the end of the 34km time trial from Monaco to Nice which brings this Tour to a close, Cavendish indicated his illustrious career is probably at an end.

Asked if this had been the last race, Cavendish took a deep breath and said, “Likely so, yeah.”

The Paris Olympics means this year’s Tour did not end with the traditional sprint on the Champs-Elysees in the capital, but instead with a time trial on the Cote d’Azur.

Cavendish had been in tears after the two big Alpine stages before this after battling to make the time cut and ensure he did make it all the way to the end of his final Tour, and was instead able to make the most of this day, high-fiving fans on the roadside.

“First and foremost it was just trying to make the time limit, but I did the climb OK and I knew I’d be OK,” Cavendish said. “I know these roads, I’ve trained a lot around here. Then it’s just about enjoying it.

“There’s no pressure for me today, which is strange for the final stage of the Tour, you know. I knew my family was waiting it at the finish and it was just absorbing it. I got all the emotions out of the way yesterday and I could just really enjoy today.”