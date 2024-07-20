Lando Norris secures fastest time in final practice for Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris continued his impressive form at the Hungarian Grand Prix after he clocked the quickest time in final practice.

Norris, who was also the fastest driver at the Hungaroring on Friday, finished just 0.044 seconds clear of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen took third spot, 0.281 seconds slower than Norris, with George Russell fourth in his Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton finished 10th.

Norris has had good opportunities to add to his sole win which he scored in Miami earlier this season, but fell short at recent rounds in Canada, Spain, Austria and the British Grand Prix.

However, he will head into qualifying here as the favourite to take what would be only the third pole position of his career.

Over at Mercedes, Hamilton ended his two-and-a-half-year wait for victory at Silverstone a fortnight ago. But the seven-time world champion has failed to trouble the top of the time charts so far this weekend.

On Saturday, Hamilton also suffered an innocuous spin after he lost control of his Mercedes at Turn 10 with five minutes remaining. He finished the session 0.688 sec slower than Norris.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 70-lap grand prix gets under way at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST).