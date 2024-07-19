Lando Norris: I don’t need to ‘act like an idiot’ to show I have ruthless streak

Lando Norris says he does not need to “act like an idiot” to beat Max Verstappen to the World Championship.

Norris, 24, who has emerged as Verstappen’s closest title challenger, could have arrived for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix with four consecutive wins had it not been for mistakes by driver and team.

A poor strategy call scuppered Norris’ hopes of winning in Canada last month. The 24-year-old said his sluggish getaway from pole position – where he dropped from first to third – at the ensuing round in Spain denied him another triumph.

Norris then failed to finish in Austria after he collided with Verstappen as they duelled for the lead.

At the British Grand Prix, Norris led before pitting a lap too late for slick tyres. He overshot his marks when he stopped and crossed the line a disappointing third.

In doing so, Norris lost further ground to Verstappen and trails the Dutchman by 84 points at the midway stage of the sport’s longest ever season.

But when it was put to the McLaren driver that he is not ruthless enough to dethrone Verstappen, he replied: “I don’t care what people say.

Lando Norris trails Max Verstappen by 84 points in the championship standings (David Davies/PA)

“I’m a nice guy and I try to be respectful in every way that I can. But that has absolutely zero relevance for what happens on track.

“If I want, I can be a lot more of a d*** and act like an idiot, have that persona and make people think that (I am ruthless), but I don’t need to and I don’t want to.

“I still want to make jokes, have fun and laugh. I’m just enjoying my life and it is as simple as that. When I put the helmet on, I will do what I have to do to win. I know what works for me and I will stick to that.”