Tiger Woods cuts frustrated figure after 79 leaves him fighting to make Open cut

Tiger Woods cut a frustrated figure as he laboured to an eight-over-par 79 in the first round of the Open at Royal Troon on Thursday.

The 15-time major winner rolled back the years when he holed a long putt for a birdie at the third but he fell away badly thereafter in a round that featured six bogeys and two doubles.

The 48-year-old’s efforts were also partly overshadowed by comments from TV commentator Mark Roe about his physical condition during his struggles on the Ayrshire links.

Woods made a bright start to his round but it did not last (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Woods’ difficulties since being involved in a serious car accident three years ago, as well as after numerous back and knee operations, have been well documented and he now plays a limited schedule.

Roe, a former European Tour professional, said on a ‘featured groups’ international TV feed overseen by organisers the R&A: “You look at the eyes, you’ve got to think there’s a lot of painkillers being taken to cope with the pain. It’s not easy.”

Woods was not asked about the matter as he took only four questions after his round, but has spoken about his problems previously, revealing at the 2023 Masters he felt “constant” pain in his right leg.

He has also admitted seeking professional help to manage medication issues in the past.

Speaking in general terms at Troon, Woods said: “I’m physically feeling a lot better than I did at the beginning of the year.

“At the end of last year, it was tough, and I haven’t played a whole lot.

“I think that, as the year has gone on, I have got better. I just wish I could have played a little bit more, but I’ve been saving it for the majors just in case I do something pretty major and then take myself out of it.

Woods will hope to bounce back in the second round (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Hopefully next year will be a little bit better than this year.”

The three-time Open champion now faces a battle to make the cut but he refused to discount his chances.

“I didn’t do a whole lot of things right today,” he said. “I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend.”

The PA news agency understands the R&A has spoken to Roe regarding his comments.