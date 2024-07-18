LTA pledges £5m towards Judy Murray’s tennis centre near Dunblane

The Lawn Tennis Association has pledged £5million of funding towards a proposed tennis centre at Park of Keir which would serve as part of Andy Murray’s legacy.

Murray brought the curtain down on his distinguished Wimbledon career during the 2024 Championships with a doubles appearance alongside brother Jamie, before All England Club chiefs put on an emotional tribute for the three-time grand slam champion.

A statue of Murray inside the Wimbledon grounds has been mooted, but Billie Jean King claimed on July 6 it would be better if the Scottish government and LTA helped with the completion of a proposed tennis centre at Park of Keir, which lies south of Dunblane and has been led by Judy Murray.

Judy Murray won an eight-year planning battle to build the tennis and golf complex at the end of 2021, but has continued to face opposition from local campaigners and community councillors given work would take place on green belt land.

However, the LTA’s announcement on Thursday that it will pledge £5m to the delivery of the multi-purpose centre is a boost for the controversial project, although the funding is agreed subject to the centre receiving all the necessary planning approvals from the local authority later this year.

Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the LTA, said: “Judy and her family have made an enormous contribution to tennis in Scotland and across Britain.

“We’re proud to be supporting this project which will deliver both a tennis centre of national significance for Scotland, but also an important community facility for the people of Scotland.

“As Andy reaches the final stages of his playing career there are many ways in which British tennis will recognise his achievements and that of his family, but we believe this project will deliver a landmark facility for Dunblane and Scotland that will benefit, as part of Andy’s legacy, generations to come.”

This investment is part of the LTA’s ongoing commitment to investing in Scottish tennis and follows the opening of new indoor tennis centres in Oriam and Moray.

Judy Murray added: “I’m delighted that the LTA has committed £5m of funding and support to the centre at Dunblane.

“This is a huge investment in Scottish tennis and community sport. I’ve been working closely with Scott Lloyd and the LTA over several years to bring the plans to fruition and we will continue to work in partnership to deliver a legacy for Scotland.

“We’re now hopeful that our other partners will commit their support to this important and exciting project, and to invest in other community tennis facilities across the UK.”