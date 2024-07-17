League convert Regan Grace to make debut for Wales against Queensland Reds

Rugby league convert Regan Grace has been named to make his union debut for Wales against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

Despite playing only two senior games of rugby union for his club Bath, the 27-year-old will feature on the wing for Warren Gatland’s side in the outing against the Australian Super Rugby club.

Grace, who scored 89 tries for St Helens during a league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final-winning teams, is under contract with Bath until the end of next season.

He switched codes in 2022 but ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of joining French Top 14 club Racing 92 and he did not play for them at all after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

Grace then linked up with Bath to continue his rehabilitation and he played in friendlies earlier this year against Leinster and Gloucester as he returned to full fitness.

Grace was called into Wales’ training squad less than a week before his departure to Sydney.

Loose-head prop Kemsley Mathias, hooker Evan Lloyd, No 8 Mackenzie Martin and centre Eddie James will also make their debut for the national side.

Wales squad:

15. Cameron Winnett

14. Rio Dyer

13. Nick Tompkins

12. Eddie James

11. Regan Grace

10. Sam Costelow

9. Gareth Davies

1. Kemsley Mathias

2. Evan Lloyd

3. Archie Griffin

4. Matthew Screech

5. Cory Hill

6. Christ Tshiunza

7. Taine Plumtree

8. Mackenzie Martin

Replacements:

16. Efan Daniel

17. Corey Domachowski

18. Harri O’Connor

19. Dafydd Jenkins

20. Tommy Reffell

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Ben Thomas

23. Mason Grady