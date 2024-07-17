Heather Knight ‘really pleased’ to contribute as England whitewash New Zealand

Heather Knight was happy to return to form to help England clinch a 20-run win over New Zealand in the fifth Vitality T20 international at Lord’s and complete a clean sweep.

England had clinched a series win at Canterbury last week but the prospect of a 5-0 whitewash and the chance to secure a 13th win from 14 matches this summer was up for grabs.

However, career-best figures of four for 22 by Fran Jonas reduced England to 87 for six and required Knight to end a lean spell of international scores with 46 not out to guide her team to 155 for seven.

Charlie Dean offered strong support with a crucial 24 before she backed that up with a two-wicket haul and Lauren Bell’s three for 21 restricted New Zealand to 135 for eight as England continued their unbeaten home summer.

“Yeah, really pleased. I haven’t had much time in the middle because the girls at the top have done so well. I’m disappointed I haven’t contributed too much in this series when I have got a chance,” Knight reflected.

“So, it was really nice to get a contribution today and I feel my game is in a really good place.

“The pitch was a little bit slow, but felt like if it was into the wicket, it was quite easy to score.

“Obviously we know this ground well and you have to use the slope, use the angles and know which end to attack and Charlie was brilliant, getting a few boundaries there.

“She tried to run me out a few times, so I had to tell her to calm down a little bit, but really nice to see her contribute with the bat.”

Jon Lewis once again rotated with Sarah Glenn rested after her four-wicket haul at the Oval and Maia Bouchier recalled for the finale.

Bouchier and opening partner Danni Wyatt did not last long, both out before the powerplay had finished and when Alice Capsey departed for a patient 25, England were 61 for four.

The hosts desperately needed a partnership and after Knight watched Amy Jones dismissed cheaply, Dean stepped up with a crucial hand of 24 off 19 balls to put on 57 for the seventh wicket.

Dean’s back-to-back fours off Lea Tahuhu shifted momentum and Knight hit the first six of the night to delight a youthful Lord’s crowd with a sweetly struck straight drive off Eden Carson as she ended four runs short of her fifty to help England set 156 for victory.

Bell and Lauren Filer accounted for New Zealand’s openers, but Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday got the tourists’ chase back on track.

It forced Knight to turn back to pace and Bell had Halliday caught behind for 25 by Jones from a wide delivery to reduce the White Ferns to 103 for four.

Dean then fittingly had the final say, claiming two wickets in the 18th over, which included Kerr stumped for 43 by Jones, to keep New Zealand to 135 for eight and ensure England continued to build momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

“We started talking about it a couple of days ago, that we really wanted to finish this summer unbeaten,” Knight told the BBC.

“We’ve been so ruthless throughout the series. It’s been something to work on for us over the last six to 12 months, to really nail teams when we’re on top and we’ve done that brilliantly this series.

“All-round performances, with lots of different contributions so I’m a very happy captain.

“Picking that World Cup squad is going to be really hard and nailing it down to an XI will be a tough thing to do, but that’s a really good place to be in.”