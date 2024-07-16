England manager search begins as Gareth Southgate ends ‘extraordinary’ reign

The search for an England manager to match or even beat the “extraordinary” achievements of Gareth Southgate is under way, with the Football Association not ruling out handing the job to a foreign coach.

Southgate called time on his near eight-year reign on Tuesday morning, saying it had been “the honour of his life” to play for and manage England but felt it was now “time for change and for a new chapter” after Sunday’s Euro 2024 final defeat.

The FA had been keen for Southgate to stay on beyond his existing contract, which ran until December, but now must identify someone to build on Southgate’s impressive tenure which includes taking England to two Euro finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the governing body wanted to make an appointment “as soon as possible” but said there was “an interim solution in place if needed”, with England needing someone to be in place on a temporary basis at least for the Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland scheduled for September 7 and 10.

The last time an interim appointment was made – albeit in very different circumstances – the FA turned to Southgate, who then was in charge of the England Under-21s and stepped in following the exit of Sam Allardyce.

Lee Carsley, the current coach of England at under-21 level and a Euros winner with that group last summer, is understood to be a possible interim solution, but may also wish to be considered for the role on a permanent basis.

Newcastle’s chief executive Darren Eales said on Tuesday that his club will fight to keep Eddie Howe should the FA make an approach for him, while other names in the frame include former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, ex-Tottenham and Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of last season.

The latter two – plus other overseas coaches – cannot be discounted from the running with the FA understood to want the best person for the job, regardless of whether they are English or not.

Graham Potter is considered among the front-runners to replace Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)

Whoever the FA ultimately appoints, Bullingham believes they will have huge boots to fill.

“Gareth has made the impossible job possible and laid strong foundations for future success,” Bullingham said.

“He is held in the highest regard by the players, the backroom team, by everyone at the FA and across the world of football.

“We are very proud of everything Gareth and (assistant) Steve (Holland) achieved for England, and will be forever grateful to them.

“Over the last eight years they have transformed the England men’s team, delivering unforgettable memories for everyone who loves the Three Lions.

“We look back at Gareth’s tenure with huge pride – his contribution to the English game, including a significant role in player development, and in culture transformation has been unique. However, it is his record of winning tournament games which is most extraordinary.”

Southgate came in for criticism from some pundits and fans during this summer’s Euros for what they perceived as his conservative and cautious tactics, but the simple facts are that he won nine knockout matches in four tournaments, two more than England had managed in all the other 25 tournaments combined since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Southgate said: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of.

“I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

“My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.”