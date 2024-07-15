5 England players who could have played in their last major tournament

England’s Euro 2024 final heartbreak could prove the last throw of the dice for some of their most experienced players.

Gareth Southgate’s squad was packed with youthful talent, but also those who have served their country with distinction for many years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those who may have taken part in their final major tournament finals.

Harry Kane

England skipper Harry Kane struggled to make an impact at the Euro 2024 finals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

England’s record goalscorer with 66, Kane has been a mainstay of Southgate’s reign whose potency was a major factor in their runs to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the final of Euro 2020. However, the 30-year-old, who plundered 44 goals for Bayern Munich last season, was a shadow of his former self in Germany, where he struggled to make his customary impact despite scoring three times.

Kyle Walker

England full-back Kyle Walker had his hands full with Spain’s Nico Williams (Bradley Collyer/PA)

At 34, Manchester City full-back Walker has retained much of the pace which has fuelled his career and made him such an attractive proposition to a manager who values his ability to support the attack down the right, but also get back to perform his defensive duties. However, he suffered at the hands of Spain winger Nico Williams in the final and with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tino Livramento waiting in the wings, his days could be numbered.

Kieran Trippier

England’s Kieran Trippier played the first six games of the tournament at left-back (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newcastle’s 33-year-old right-back Trippier was asked to plug the gap at left-back in the first six games of the tournament in the absence of Luke Shaw, who replaced him for the final. That presented its own challenges, with the former Tottenham and Atletico Madrid defender – who headed for Germany knowing he may be doing so for a major tournament for the last time – struggling to replicate his ability to deliver dangerous crosses at pace on the opposite flank.

Lewis Dunk

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk could find himself surplus to requirements amid the emergence of a new generation of England defenders (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton central defender Dunk was one of five squad members not to play a single minute and, while their role in helping to prepare those who were involved cannot be underestimated, Dunk’s age at 32 and his apparent place in the pecking order suggests time may not be on his side. John Stones was one of England’s most dependable performers in the tournament and with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and, in his absence, Aston Villa counterpart Ezri Konsa having slipped seamlessly into the Three Lions rear-guard, the baton has been passed on.

Harry Maguire

England missed Harry Maguire’s aerial threat at Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Maguire’s hopes of reprising his big tournament heroics for England were dashed by a calf injury which prematurely ended his season at Manchester United in April. The 31-year-old defender’s presence in the attacking penalty area in particular was sorely missed, but his struggles in recent seasons and the emergence of the likes of Guehi and Konsa do not bode well for his hopes of an international return.