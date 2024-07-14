Robert MacIntyre vows to ‘celebrate hard’ after Genesis Scottish Open win

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre promised to “celebrate hard” and ride the wave of his Genesis Scottish Open triumph into the 152nd Open after taking full advantage of a major stroke of luck at the Renaissance Club.

Denied the title 12 months ago by Rory McIlroy’s stunning finish, MacIntyre produced one of his own after trailing Adam Scott by two shots with three to play in a rollercoaster final round.

MacIntyre made an eagle on the par-five 16th following a brilliant approach shot, albeit only after receiving a free drop from knee-high rough after discovering a sprinkler head near his ball.

That took MacIntyre alongside Scott on 17 under par and, to the delight of a raucous home crowd, the left-hander holed from 20 feet for birdie on the 18th to complete a remarkable triumph.

MacIntyre, who let out a roar of delight after his winning birdie, said: “I think I lost my voice after the scream on that hole. I thought I was short.

“I’ve put a lot of work into this. I’ve changed a lot within the team and I’ve just worked hard. I wanted The Scottish Open.

“I got a bit of luck on 16 that you need to win golf tournaments. I was shouting and swearing going up to the ball because I know it’s my one chance to really make birdie coming in.

“I got over the ball and thought I was going to be able move it 100 yards and just as I took the step back I just heard the clunk; I’ve got metal spikes on the front and I was like ‘No way’, I’ve got a sprinkler under my foot.

“And that was just a lucky break. You use the rules to your advantage and I got lucky. It was meant to be.”

MacIntyre, who won the RBC Canadian Open last month after initially struggling with homesickness on the PGA Tour, added: “I’ve hit some great shots in my time, I’ve hit good shots today but the biggest thing’s the mental attitude.

“I had to look myself in the face and accept I was the problem. I’ve worked so hard on that and I just stay in the fight, I’ve been brought up to fight for everything and I just fought for it.

“Next week is a new week but I tell you, I’m going to celebrate this with my family, friends, and everyone here. I’m going to celebrate this one hard. We’ll pitch up to The Open when we pitch up to The Open.”

A pre-scheduled press conference on Monday afternoon will now certainly be moved, MacIntyre adding: “I don’t think I’ll be in a fit state to get to Troon.

“How do I come down from this? I don’t think I will.

“I think I’m just going to try to ride the wave. The Open means a lot to me but you’ve got to celebrate the good times because it doesn’t happen a lot and this is the one I said I wanted.”



MacIntyre began the day two shots behind Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg and his challenge looked to have fizzled out as he covered his first 13 holes in one over par.

A long birdie putt across the 14th green closed the gap to a shot, but Scott swiftly doubled his lead thanks to a birdie on the 16th.

The former world number one looked a certain winner, especially with MacIntyre driving into heavy rough on the par-five 16th, but after taking a practice swing MacIntyre discovered a sprinkler near his ball.

The Ryder Cup star was therefore allowed a free drop and took full advantage, hitting a stunning approach from 247 yards to six feet and calmly rolling in the eagle putt before sealing the win with a birdie on the last.

Scott had set the target after a closing 67, the 43-year-old – who turns 44 on Tuesday – carding seven birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys as he looked set to win his first title since the Genesis Invitational in February 2020.

A gracious Scott paid tribute to MacIntyre and looked to take the positives from his own superb performance.

“There was a lot of good stuff for me this week,” Scott said. “It’s hard to complain about anything.

Adam Scott was denied a first win in four years by Robert MacIntyre’s brilliant finish in the Genesis Scottish Open (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

“It’s the first time I’ve been in contention this year. I like where my game is headed going into next week. Feel like I’m playing at a high level.

“Sitting around all morning I thought I was going to have to shoot like eight under to have a chance and then it got quite tricky out there. I’m disappointed to not get a crack at the end. I had a chance with the putt on the last – it went right and I read it straight.

“(But I’m) pleased for Bob. This is a big win.”

Defending champion Rory McIlroy finished in a six-way tie for fourth on 14 under following a closing 68, with Aberg also on the same score after a disappointing 73.