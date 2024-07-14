Luke Littler labels Michael van Gerwen meeting ‘big first round for both of us’

Luke Littler’s heart was racing when he was driven around Silverstone by Formula One star Lando Norris, but then it quickly sank when he found out he had been drawn against Michael van Gerwen in the first round of the World Matchplay.

Littler was enjoying the rewards of his rise to global stardom when he participated in a hot lap with Norris ahead of the British Grand Prix last weekend.

On the same day he was paired with Van Gerwen in a blockbusting opening-round clash at the Winter Gardens, which takes place on Monday night.

Littler, who has won five titles since bursting onto the scene at Christmas, is unseeded for the second most prestigious tournament in the sport, which saw him being drawn against the Dutchman.

“I was at Silverstone when I found out that I had drawn Michael (van Gerwen),” he said. “I did a hot lap with Lando Norris, then scrolled through the draw.

“I just thought ‘I best get on the practice board’ so that’s what I’ve done this week!

“Obviously I could have had a better draw. But playing Michael it’s a big first round for both of us.

“I’m on debut just like the Premier League so I just want to enjoy it and see what happens.”