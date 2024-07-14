Alfie Hewett completes career Grand Slam with emotional Wimbledon victory

Alfie Hewett secured an emotional maiden wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon after a comprehensive 6-2 6-3 victory over Spain’s Martin De La Puente.

Hewett had experienced disappointment in the 2022 and 2023 singles finals at the All England Club as he bid to complete the career Grand Slam.

However, the British star erased the memories of his defeat on Court One to Tokito Oda last year with a sublime display of hitting to delight a pumped up home crowd with a long-awaited singles success in SW19.

Alfie Hewett celebrates the winning point (John Walton/PA)

“I am speechless to be honest. These last few years have been difficult,” Hewett admitted.

“Winning the doubles with Gordon (Reid) has been good memories, but to leave on a singles final loss has not been far off heartbreaking in the last couple of years

“When you’ve watched this ever since you were a young kid and it’s been a dream for so, so long, narrowly missing out has been a real tough one.

“Last night I was a ball of nerves because I didn’t want to walk away with another loss and I am just really, really proud of my performance out there. And so grateful for all of you.”

“I want to thank my team, they are like a second family over there.

“We’ve gone through a lot together, a lot of highs and some lows, but you never fail to get me back to myself, back to my level.

“You kept believing in me. I think today proved that no matter how many times you can get knocked down, you can still get back up and keep trying. That is all down to you guys.”

Second seed Hewett had progressed into the final after a marathon last-four battle with Gustavo Fernandez on Friday.

Alfie Hewett (right) is congratulated by Martin De La Puente (John Walton/PA)

Hours later De La Puente shocked 2023 winner Oda to earn a maiden grand slam final appearance.

It raised expectation that Hewett, who had won 21 of his 22 previous matches against the Spaniard, could clinch the Wimbledon singles crown for the first time.

Hewett and De La Puente entered a half-full Court One on Sunday morning to strong applause before breaks were exchanged early on.

The fifth game proved the catalyst for Hewett to storm to victory with the 26-year-old able to break to love and subsequently win 12 of the next 14 points to take the opener to thunderous applause.

A break at the start of the second set sparked more cheers, but De La Puente hit back and a lack of holds followed.

Eventually Hewett managed to hold to move 5-3 up and within touching distance of his holy grail, which was sealed on his second championship point with a bullet backhand winner down the line.

Court One erupted as Hewett was overcome with emotion before he celebrated with his arms outstretched after a 78-minute battle which added the Wimbledon title to his four US Open crowns, three Roland Garros triumphs and solitary Australian Open win in singles.