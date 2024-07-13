Wales must ‘learn some tough lessons’ from Australia defeat – Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland accepts that Wales must “learn some tough lessons” after suffering a ninth successive Test match defeat.

But Wales boss Gatland insists the future is bright for his team on a long road to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

The Wallabies’ 36-28 victory in Melbourne secured a 2-0 series win and means that Wales have still not won a Test match since last year’s World Cup.

It was a 15th defeat in 21 Tests since Gatland returned for a second stint as head coach, and Wales are now just one more loss away from equalling their record run of 10 Tests in 2002 and 2003.

“The frustrating thing for me was how hard we worked for our points, and just how easy we conceded points,” Gatland said.

“They are probably a little bit more streetwise than we are, but I can’t question the effort and how hard the players worked. We were just a little bit naive in a few things and not accurate enough.

“We have got to learn some tough lessons. Test match rugby is about being accurate in those big moments, and that is where we need to improve.

“I am confident that this team is going to be a really good team. I can see signs out there that we are in games where we are pressurising opposition teams. We will continue to keep working hard.

“I am really excited by this group, and I can promise you this is going to be a really good team.

“I have been clear all along that we probably need to go through a little bit of pain while we are in that process of those players getting some more experience.”

Gatland, meanwhile, paid tribute to captain Dewi Lake, who scored two of Wales’ four tries and delivered another outstanding display.

“He has been awesome,” Gatland added. “He has been brilliant in terms of how he has led the boys on and off the field.

“He is a winner and very competitive. We have got lots of things to learn, but they have been a fantastic group.”

The Wallabies, unbeaten against Wales in Australia since 1969, prevailed through tries from wing Filipo Daugunu (two), scrum-half Jake Gordon and prop Allan Alaalatoa.

Wales matched their opponents for long periods, though, as Lake claimed a double, while there were also tries for wings Liam Williams and Rio Dyer. Fly-half Ben Thomas kicked three conversions and Sam Costelow one.

But Noah Lolesio’s goalkicking made the difference as his 13-point haul thwarted Wales, and Ben Donaldson added a late three-pointer.

“Losing is always a bitter pill to swallow, especially when you put such hard work in to get back in the game,” Lake told Sky Sports.

“We didn’t help ourselves going too far down and giving ourselves a mountain to climb. The boys dug deep, but it feels like the same message of just taking our opportunities.

“We are learning quickly, but those little opportunities we are missing we have to take. We have got that never-say-die attitude, it is just those little inaccuracies that are costing us.”