Gareth Southgate ‘won’t need weeks’ to decide his future after final showdown

England manager Gareth Southgate does not know what the future holds heading into the Euro 2024 final but expects to make a decision in days rather than weeks.

The 53-year-old has been in charge of the national team since 2016 and is preparing to take on Spain after making it to a second successive European Championship final.

Southgate’s future beyond this summer’s tournament is unclear as the England manager’s contract with the Football Association expires later this year.

The former defender considered his position after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and says he does not know whether Sunday will be a 102nd and final match in charge.

“The way my emotions have gone over the last five weeks, it would be ridiculous for me to think about anything beyond Sunday,” Southgate said.

“We’ve got time to make decisions and I won’t need weeks, but also I think I’ve earned the right to give myself a few days just to think things through.

“I know where it would have been had we gone out in the group stage, that’s for sure. But, yeah, I have a pretty good idea in my head but…”

Put to him he would have probably gone there and then, Southgate said with a smile: “I don’t think that would have necessarily been my choice!”