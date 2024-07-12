Primoz Roglic out of Tour de France after stage 12 crash

Primoz Roglic is out of the Tour de France as a result of injuries suffered in a crash late on Thursday’s stage 12.

Roglic, 34, was one of the four main pre-race favourites, but his bid for yellow came to an end when he hit the deck in an incident around 10 kilometres from the end of the 204km stage from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

A statement from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe said: “Primoz Roglic underwent careful examination by our medical team after yesterday’s stage and again this morning. The decision has been taken that he will not start today, to focus on upcoming goals.”

Roglic was left with a bloodied right shoulder following the incident, and there were immediate questions over whether he would continue in the race given he and his team-mates made little attempt to chase back to the peloton, finishing around two-and-a-half minutes down on the main pack.

The Slovenian had started the stage fourth overall, two minutes and 15 seconds behind race leader Tadej Pogacar, having avoided a time loss when he had also suffered a small crash in the final stages of Wednesday’s stage 11.