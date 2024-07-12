James Anderson retains a thirst for Test cricket on the day he says goodbye

James Anderson brought down the curtain on his history-making England career, paying tribute to Test cricket as “the perfect game” and toasting his farewell with a well-earned pint of Guinness.

The most prolific seamer ever to play the game waved goodbye for the last time at Lord’s, making West Indies wicketkeeper Josh Da Silva the 704th and final victim at the same ground that he started his story in 2003.

As hundreds of fans gathered to pay tribute to their departing hero in front of the famous old pavilion, the 41-year-old poured out a glass of the black stuff and downed it in a matter of seconds before raising it to the crowd in celebration.

It is impossible to see any other fast bowler coming close to Anderson’s record haul, painstakingly compiled over the course of 21 years and 188 caps, particularly given the increasing dominance of the T20 franchise world.

Few have given more to the five-day format than the Lancastrian and even fewer have earned the kind of reverential farewell he was afforded, ushered on to the field with a guard of honour by team-mates and opponents and honoured with an extended standing ovation as he exited the stage.

“I’m still trying to hold them (tears) back now. It’s been quite emotional…the reaction from the crowd was pretty special,” he said after England wrapped up victory by an innings and 114 runs on the third morning.

“I’m really proud because playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, and I’m just happy that I’ve made it this far.

“It’s a really special sport. No other sport creates this sort of atmosphere, these sorts of friendships.

“It’s been a while since I played white-ball cricket but I feel like Test cricket is the perfect game. You go on a rollercoaster through the match and the satisfaction you get after a win whether it’s three, four, five days, there’s no better feeling than that.

England’s James Anderson celebrates his final Test wicket (Steven Paston/PA)

“There’s no amount of luck that will help you win a Test match.

“Part of me is a little bit jealous that these lads get to experience that for the next few years.

“We’ve got a young team with lots of incredible talent and the advice I pass on to them is just enjoy every moment because it’s a great ride.”

Anderson could have signed off in the perfect fashion when West Indies number 11 Jayden Seales pushed a return catch back to him, but the stars refused to align as the ball popped out of his outstretched left hand.

Last September his long-time partner Stuart Broad took the match-winning wicket against Australia in his final outing before retirement, but this time the killer blow went to a fresh face – with debutant Gus Atkinson applying the finishing touch.

Gus Atkinson shone on his England debut (Steven Paston/PA)

The newcomer, whose match figures of 12 for 106 somehow trumped Anderson’s career-best haul of 11 for 71 as if to exemplify a generational shift, even apologised for stealing the moment.

Taking up the story, captain Ben Stokes revealed: “Gus actually apologised to him for taking that last wicket and Jimmy just told him to ‘eff off’.

“He’s someone who loves to see other people do well. I’m sure he’d have loved to have that fairy-tale ending that Broady got last year but, for him, seeing a young lad come in and take 12 wickets on debut, he’d have really enjoyed that as well. He’s a great player, a great person and a great man.

“I didn’t tell him but he was always going to bowl until we took the last wicket, however long it took. I wasn’t going to take him off, even if he said he was tired.

“There was an overwhelming feeling out there, that this was the last time we’d get to walk off the field with Jimmy and also the last time the crowd would get to see Jimmy leave the field. It sent goosebumps down me.

“It was very, very special to be part of it. He is a very emotional person, even if he might not look like it. I think he’s done well to hold the tears back, but tonight or the next couple of days you might see a more emotional Jimmy Anderson.”