Evie Richards ready to handle any setbacks after getting back on bike for Paris

It took Evie Richards’ mum to step in and tell her she needed to get off her bike.

When the former mountain bike world champion crashed during a World Cup race in Araxa, Brazil in April, she brushed herself off and declared there was “no serious damage”, racing again the following day.

But in truth the 27-year-old had suffered a concussion – something she would struggle to admit even to herself.

“I think as soon as I crashed, I was like, ‘no, I’m fine’,” Richards told the PA news agency. “That night, I put on makeup, put on a nice outfit and went down for dinner. I was like, if I just look fine from the outside no one knows what’s going on inside and I can just race.”

The Commonwealth champion had suffered a concussion before while on Grant Ferguson’s training camp in the build-up to the 2016 Olympics, and knew many of the signs.

“Back then I didn’t really know it was a concussion but this time I knew,” she said. “But I also knew the recovery time of concussion and I didn’t really want to accept it.”

That was no longer possible after Richards had flown home and went for dinner with her family.

“I went for food with my parents and grandparents who I hadn’t seen for a while and mum could see it in my eyes,” Richards said. “She was like, ‘Evie, you’re not right’. I couldn’t even have dinner with my family. When your family say you’re not right, you need to stop.”

Richards then spoke to British Cycling’s medical team and began a proper programme of recovery, returning to racing at the British nationals in early June.

With the injury behind her, Richards was selected for her second Olympics at the end of June, but the last few months have been a huge learning process for her.

“I think I’m always the sort of person who’ll just ‘crack on’,” Richards said. “I get that from my dad. But I wrote in my diary how bad I was (after the crash) and reading it back now, I’m like, ‘gosh, why did you even race the next day?’

“Even when I raced the next day I didn’t feel right and didn’t for the next week. But I just kept saying, ‘oh, maybe it’s the impact’ and then, ‘maybe it’s jetlag, maybe I’m just tired’.

“So I was definitely at fault. I think when there’s selection for the Olympics coming, when there’s World Cups coming up, it’s very hard to step away and take a break, which obviously would have been the best thing to do.

“Looking back, I know a lot more now. If it happens again, I’ll definitely handle it in a much different way.”

Richards will now look forward to her second Olympic appearance. She finished seventh on debut in Tokyo, and weeks later stormed to the world title with victory in Val di Sole.

“I think anyone who knows me knows I got into sport because of the Olympics, it’s all I’ve ever dreamt of,” she said. “I don’t think the excitement of being selected ever goes away.”

Since returning to racing, Richards has had a podium finish with fifth place at the Crans-Montana World Cup, coming in sixth in Les Gets last weekend.

But she will head to Paris still with many unanswered questions.

“I’m super happy with the podium but I’m taking it with a pinch of salt because I haven’t had the training or the run-up I need,” she said.

“I don’t really have any expectations currently on the Games. I just love being a part of it.

“I’d love to medal but I can only get as fit as I can be in the time left.”