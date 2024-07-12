Defender Risa Shimizu joins Manchester City on three-year deal

Japanese defender Risa Shimizu has joined Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old moves to last season’s Women’s Super League runners-up from West Ham, where she made 44 appearances across two seasons, scoring one goal.

Shimizu, who will wear the number two shirt, has 78 Japan caps to her name and will join City in Australia for the inaugural Perth International Football Cup after representing her national side at the Olympics in Paris.

Shimizu said: “First of all, it’ll be a challenge, but one I’m ready for. I think I’m technically good and calm with the ball in possession, so I think I’ll play well in City’s style.

“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully lift the trophy with my new teammates.”

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor added: “Risa brings intelligence and technical quality to the team.

“She’s an established international with huge WSL experience and we are delighted to bring her to our club.”