Dani Olmo: Spain are only thinking about the final, not breaking records

Dani Olmo has insisted Spain will not focus on establishing a record run of seven successive wins as they attempt to deny England Euro 2024 glory.

The Spanish became the first team to taste victory in six successive games at the finals on Tuesday evening when they beat France 2-1 to book their place in Sunday’s showdown with the Three Lions in Berlin.

However, Olmo and his team-mates are targeting silverware rather than records in pursuit of a fourth European crown, having missed out on a place in the final at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament to eventual winners Italy.

Asked about the possibility at a press conference on Friday, the 26-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder said: “We are only thinking about the final, not records, not the future.

“We are 90 minutes away from winning this three years after not reaching the final. We play to win.”

Spain’s route to the final has been challenging – they have beaten Croatia, Italy, Albania, Georgia, Germany and France along the way, and should they add England’s scalp to their collection, they will have got the better of all the other European World Cup winners at a single tournament.

Olmo said: “This hasn’t been an easy route to the final, but to win the Euros you have to beat the best.

“Beating Germany at home was a big achievement, as defeating England would be. But we go out with the same idea as in every game – to play our game and to win.”

Olmo will head into the final in a six-way tie – along with England’s Harry Kane, Cody Gakpo, Georges Mikautadze, Jamal Musiala and Ivan Schranz – for the Golden Boot, although he is adamant personal honours are not important.

He said: “While we are winning, I really don’t care if I score or [goalkeeper] Unai Simon does. It’s all only about winning. Always.”

For veteran former Sevilla defender Jesus Navas, who stepped into the breach for the semi-final victory over France with Dani Carvajal suspended, Sunday will mark a fifth major final, only one of which – to date – has ended in defeat.

Spain’s Jesus Navas (left) has won three of his four major tournament finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The 38-year-old picked up winners’ medals at the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012 and last year’s Nations League, but missed out to Brazil at the Confederations Cup in 2013.

Navas, who spent four seasons at Manchester City, told the Spanish football federation’s official website: “I’ve been lucky enough to come away with the national team for many years now, to enjoy playing with the national team.

“It’s incredible that in the five tournaments I’ve been in, I’ve reached the final in them all – that’s a source of great pride for me. I’m very happy about that.”

The prospect of a fourth success is more than appealing, although Navas is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “It would be tremendous for the squad, for the fans… They deserve it, how they’re working, how we’re training every day. We’re very proud of how we’re doing and we have to keep it up.”