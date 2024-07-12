Andy Farrell knows Ireland are more than capable of beating South Africa

Andy Farrell expects world champions South Africa to be “twice as good” during the second Test in Durban but believes Ireland can still salvage a series draw.

The Springboks will bid to cement their status as Test rugby’s top-ranked nation on Saturday following last weekend’s 27-20 success in Pretoria.

Ireland have not lost consecutive Test matches since round two of the 2021 Six Nations and head coach Farrell hopes to see significant room for improvement from his side.

“It was a proper Test match and I get all that but when we strip it back from our side, we’re disappointed,” he told reporters, speaking of the series opener.

“I’ve no doubt South Africa are going to be twice as good this weekend hence why we need to move pretty quickly this week in terms of the honesty of where we’re at and what we need to do going forward.

“It’s our last chance to have a crack at what is the best team in the world at this moment in time and we relish that opportunity.

“I think when you put on a green shirt, you’ve always got a chance. If we get the performance that we’re after, we’re more than capable of winning.”

Ireland have been forced into three changes, with hooker Ronan Kelleher, scrum-half Conor Murray and centre Garry Ringrose replacing injured trio Dan Sheehan, Craig Casey and Bundee Aki.

Farrell has also dropped skipper Peter O’Mahony to the bench in order to bring James Ryan back into the second row, with number eight Caelan Doris taking on the captaincy.

South Africa, meanwhile, have named an unchanged 23, including selecting the most experienced starting XV in the nation’s history.

Farrell supports claims the Springboks’ current crop of players is their best ever.

“You look at the strength in depth they’ve got and the quality they’ve got coming off the bench and it says everything where South Africa are at at this moment in time,” he said.

“I’ve heard you guys (the media) and many experts as well talk about whether this is the best South Africa group that they’ve ever had.

“Well, I certainly go along with that type of feeling myself, hence why we’re privileged to be able to come over here and test ourselves.”