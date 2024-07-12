Alfie Hewett on course for Wimbledon double

Alfie Hewett could toast double Wimbledon success this weekend after he followed up his thrilling wheelchair singles semi-final win with victory alongside Gordon Reid in the last four of the men’s doubles.

Hewett claimed revenge over Gustavo Fernandez at the start of day 12 of the Championships, winning 4-6 6-4 7-5 against the third seed, who had knocked him out of the French Open last month.

Victory after two hour and 41 minutes on Court Three has kept Hewett on track to claim a first singles triumph at the All England Club after runner-up finishes in each of the last two years.

Second seed Hewett lost to Tokito Oda in the final 12 months ago, but will not take on the Japanese teenager after he was edged out by Spaniard Martin De La Puente in three sets.

It sent De La Puente through to a first grand slam final and means a first-time Wimbledon winner will be crowned on Sunday.

Hewett, who recovered from losing the first set and being broken at the start of the second to beat Fernandez, boasts an impressive 21-1 record against his fellow finalist.

However, each of the last three wins, which have occurred during the past two months, have gone to a decider and eight-time grand slam singles champion Hewett will leave no stone unturned in his bid to clinch a maiden Wimbledon singles success.

Hewett will also have a wheelchair doubles final to contest alongside long-term partner Gordon Reid after they beat Tom Egberink and Maikel Scheffers 6-1 7-6 (14-12).

It keeps Hewett and Reid on course for a second calendar Grand Slam after wins at the Australian Open and at Roland Garros this year.

The British duo could face a compatriot in the final with Ben Bartram and Spanish partner Daniel Caverzaschi set to take on Oda and Takuya Miki in the second match on Court Three on Saturday.

Briton’s Andy Lapthorne, who lost in the semi-finals of the wheelchair quad singles event on Friday, will play with Guy Sasson from Israel in the wheelchair quad doubles final against top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink at 11am on the same court.