Wimbledon day 11: Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova set up surprise final

Barbora Krejcikova stunned 2022 champion Elena Rybakina to book a Wimbledon final against Jasmine Paolini and ensure there will be a different woman lift the Venus Rosewater Dish for an eighth consecutive Championships.

Paolini had been involved in a dramatic battle with a tearful Donna Vekic, who struggled to hold it together during a rollercoaster decider on Centre Court, which eventually went the way of the Italian in the longest women’s semi-final in Wimbledon history.

Rybakina then breezed through the first set of the second semi, but Krejcikova dug in and started to play her shots to force a third, where the Czech 31st seed prevailed.

It helped Krejcikova follow in the footsteps of late mentor Jana Novotna, the 1998 winner at the All England Club, by progressing into a maiden final in SW19 to keep up the tournament’s run of different winners in each of the last eight Championships.

Jasmine Paolini celebrated enthusiastically after she won a thriller against Donna Vekic to reach the Wimbledon final (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

No mixed doubles dilemma

Neal Skupski will not be in the mixed doubles final this year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wet weather during the first week of the Championships forced All England Club chiefs to push the mixed doubles final back from its original slot on Thursday to Sunday after the men’s final.

This decision created a potential dilemma for football-loving British tennis fans and players given England’s Euro 2024 final with Spain will begin at 8pm on Sunday, which could clash with the mixed doubles final.

At the start of day 11, three British hopefuls remained in with a chance of being in contention for glory, but Jamie Murray exited alongside Taylor Townsend, while Marcus Willis and Olivia Nicholls also lost in the last eight.

It left Neal Skupski as the sole representative, but he lost alongside American Desirae Krawczyk on Thursday to conclude British participation in the mixed doubles and ensure no clash for a home player with the Euro 2024 final.