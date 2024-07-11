Phil Foden toasts ‘best game’ for England as focus turns to securing Euros glory

Phil Foden is ready for a life-changing experience as he looks to follow up his “best game” for England by helping them secure Euro 2024 glory.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Spain in Sunday’s final after Ollie Watkins hit a last-minute winner to complete a 2-1 comeback win over the Netherlands in Dortmund.

The win secured back-to-back European Championship finals for England, who lost on penalties to Italy three years ago.

Foden enjoyed a fine evening at Signal Iduna Park, hitting a post and seeing another effort cleared off the line.

Having struggled earlier in the tournament when deployed on the left wing, the Manchester City man has slowly grown into the competition.

“I was a little bit unlucky, I would say,” he said.

“I’ve obviously had a few close chances but the main thing is obviously the team winning and I feel like it was probably my best game in an England shirt so I’m delighted.

“I feel like the last two games have been improvements, I feel like the position is helping me as well to get on the ball and getting into dangerous areas.

“I was enjoying it out there, I was picking up spaces and looked more like myself, like I do for City, finding space on the edge of the box and getting shots away, I’m just enjoying my football.”

At just 24, Foden has already won six Premier League titles with Manchester City, as well as the Champions League and two FA Cups.

Success with England, however, to end the 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy is an altogether different prospect for a man who has struggled to replicate his club form on the international stage.

“It means everything,” added Foden.

England’s Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Phil Foden celebrate following the Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I feel like it’s going to be my biggest game in my career. So as you can see, the smile on my face and I’m just looking forward to it.

“We believe in our ability. We know Spain are a fantastic team in the way they keep the ball but we also know our strengths.

“So we are looking forward to it and it will definitely change all our lives for sure.”