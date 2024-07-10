Wimbledon day 10: Novak Djokovic handed walkover and Elena Rybakina impresses

Novak Djokovic was given a walkover into the Wimbledon semi-finals on day 10 of the Championships before Elena Rybakina breezed through to the last four almost as comfortably after a straight-sets win over Elina Svitolina.

The unfortunate Alex De Minaur pulled out shortly after midday on Wednesday with a hip injury, which sent Djokovic through to a record equalling 13th semi-final appearance at the All England Club.

Lorenzo Musetti will be his opponent after the Italian edged an entertaining five-setter with Taylor Fritz on Court One, which hosted the Queen and several other Royal Box guests due to the lack of singles on Centre Court.

Barbora Krejcikova also secured a first Wimbledon semi-final after she got the better of Jelena Ostapenko on one of the first days without rain of this year’s tournament in SW19.

The Queen (centre) takes part in a Mexican wave after she left the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Lorenzo Musetti versus Taylor Fritz on Court One (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Barty benefits and flies Aussie flag

All England Club organisers had to scramble to put together a new schedule for Centre Court when De Minaur withdrew from the Championships ahead of his quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.

Rybakina’s 61-minute win over Svitolina would have wrapped up play on Centre Court by around 2.30pm, but spectators were able to witness British duo Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson lose in the mixed doubles to Jan Zielinski and Hsieh Su-wei.

And any Australians in attendance were given their Aussie fix after 2021 female champion Ash Barty played in the invitational doubles, stepping back on to Centre Court three years to the day of her SW19 triumph.

However, Camilla and other members of the Royal Box, including Keira Knightley, ditched Wimbledon’s main arena for Court One to witness a five-setter between Fritz and Musetti.