On this day in 2014: Arsenal sign Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona

Arsenal signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee, on this day in 2014.

The then 25-year-old arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Camp Nou for a reported £35million after agreeing a five-year deal.

The Gunners saw off stiff competition to land Sanchez, who had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool and Italian champions Juventus.

Sanchez said: “I’m so happy to be joining a club which has a great manager (Arsene Wenger), a fantastic squad of players and huge support around the world.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League and Champions League.”

Sanchez scored 47 goals in 141 appearances for Barca and had showcased his talents at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, scoring twice to help Chile reach the last 16 before they eventually lost on penalties to the host nation.

Alexis Sanchez scored 80 times for Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

His first three seasons in north London were a big success as he scored 72 goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

But after an expected £60m move to Manchester City collapsed on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2017, Sanchez’s form dipped.

The Chilean had hoped to join back up with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at City, but the agreed transfer had been dependent on Arsenal securing a replacement and when they failed to sign Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, the deal was called off.

The following January, Sanchez moved on to Manchester United in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted uncertainty over the forward’s future had affected team spirit.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions in total for Arsenal and was involved in 121 matches, more than any other Gunners player during his time at the Emirates.

Since leaving Manchester United, Sanchez has enjoyed spells at Inter Milan and Marseille.