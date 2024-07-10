Five England fans injured after attacks from Dutch supporters in Dortmund

Five England supporters have sustained minor injuries after being attacked by rival Dutch fans in the build-up to Wednesday night’s Euro 2024 semi-final in Dortmund.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) indicated that some groups of supporters who had travelled from the Netherlands were known to the authorities.

A UKFPU statement said: “We are aware of some reports and videos circulating of disorder in Dortmund. It appears that there have been several instances of Dutch fans attacking England fans in bars and attempting to steal flags.

Up to 80,000 Dutch fans are understood to be present in Dortmund (Adam Davy/PA)

“We understand this has resulted in minor injuries to five people. We are also aware that in addition to the tens of thousands of Dutch fans there to enjoy the game, there are groups of risk supporters who have travelled to Dortmund from the Netherlands.

“Our officers are at the location supporting German colleagues. We would advise supporters to be aware of their surroundings and seek areas where there is a German Police presence.”

Footage emerged on social media of groups of supporters clad in the famous Dutch orange throwing items of furniture outside bars frequented by England fans.

For the first time in the tournament England supporters are expected to be strongly outnumbered in Dortmund with up to 80,000 Dutch fans understood to be present in the city.