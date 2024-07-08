The sporting weekend in pictures

England and Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to remember, unlike Emma Raducanu.
Published
England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 by beating Switzerland on penalties as Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scored from the spot after Jordan Pickford saved a tame effort from Manuel Akanji.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win in 945 days with a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory on a wet afternoon at Silverstone, with world champion Max Verstappen in second.
A day after pulling out of her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu lost in the fourth round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the top images from a packed weekend of sporting action.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.