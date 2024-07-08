On this day in 2017: British and Irish Lions draw Test series in New Zealand

Owen Farrell kicked a late penalty as a dramatic 15-15 draw saw the British and Irish Lions tie their thrilling Test series against New Zealand 1-1 on this day in 2017.

Farrell’s fourth penalty of the night brought the Lions level with three minutes left at Eden Park.

Elliot Daly also kicked a penalty for Warren Gatland’s side, who had recovered from a 12-6 half-time deficit.

Lions captain Sam Warburton and New Zealand’s Kieran Read lift the Series Trophy after the series is drawn (David Davies/PA)

There was still time for more drama after Farrell’s kick. The All Blacks thought they had a chance to win it in the dying seconds when Beauden Barrett lined up a kick at goal, but referee Romain Poite consulted television replays and awarded a scrum to New Zealand instead for accidental offside.

It was just a second drawn series in history for the Lions, with the 15-15 result following a 30-15 defeat in the opening encounter at the same ground and then a 24-21 triumph in Wellington.

Gatland had been mocked up by a New Zealand newspaper as a caricature clown after the Lions lost the opener, but had the last laugh as he walked into his post-match press conference wearing a fancy dress red clown’s nose.

“It was my idea,” he said. “I had it last week but I didn’t think it was right time to wear it (after the second Test).”

He added: “The New Zealand public and fans have taken us to their hearts. It’s been a great series.

Warren Gatland wore a clown’s nose to his post-match press conference after being mocked by a New Zealand newspaper (Nick Purewal/PA)

“What was disappointing for me was how much negativity was out there. I think we should embrace this concept of the Lions, I think it’s been brilliant.

“We’ll just enjoy the next couple of days as a squad and reflect back on what this group of players have achieved. Some of these players have been on two tours now and are undefeated as Lions players. Those players who have been on two tours should be very, very proud of their achievements.”

New Zealand native Gatland was also Lions boss for the tour to Australia in 2013 that the team won 2-1 and was in charge again for the 2-1 defeat in South Africa in 2021.

The latter series was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Morne Steyn landing a late penalty in the decider at the Cape Town Stadium to seal victory for the Springboks.