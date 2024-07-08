Gus Atkinson to make England Test debut alongside Surrey team-mate Jamie Smith

Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson will make his Test debut in England’s series opener against the West Indies, joining fellow newcomer Jamie Smith in a new-look XI.

Wednesday’s game at Lord’s will mark the end of an era as record wicket-taker James Anderson bows out after 22 years in international cricket but it also represents the start of a fresh chapter for the side.

As the only wicketkeeper in the squad following the dropping of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, Smith’s place at number seven was already confirmed but England gave themselves a variety of options to compliment the outgoing Anderson in the pace attack.

Jamie Smith will take the gloves for England against the West Indies (Andrew Matthews/PA)

And they have given Atkinson the nod in front of Durham’s Matthew Potts and the uncapped Nottinghamshire quick Dillon Pennington.

The 26-year-old has previously played nine ODIs and three T20s and was an unused squad member on the winter Test tour of India. Now he has the chance to stake his claim to form part of the group that takes the baton from Anderson and Stuart Broad, who retired at the end of England’s previous Test on home soil last September.

Chris Woakes will make his first appearance in a year as the 35-year-old prepares to assume the mantle of attack leader in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Shoaib Bashir, who edged his established Somerset team-mate Jack Leach out of the squad, will make a first home appearance having taken 17 wickets in three Tests in India.