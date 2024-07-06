Wolves lose captain as Max Kilman makes big-money move to West Ham

West Ham have announced the signing of Wolves captain Max Kilman for £40million.

The 27-year-old centre-half, who has arrived at the London Stadium on a seven-year deal, is reunited with Julen Lopetegui following the Spaniard’s spell at Molineux last season.

The Hammers had a £25million bid rejected earlier in the summer but returned with a higher offer.

Kilman told the Hammers’ official website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

“West Ham is a massive club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career.”

Kilman, who underwent a successful medical on Friday, leaves Wolves just 12 months after signing a new long-term deal.

He was at Molineux for six years, making 151 appearances in all competitions, after costing Wolves £40,000 from Maidenhead.

Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club’s official website: “It’s bittersweet for me, having brought Max in, but it feels like a deal which works for everybody.

“We’re getting a good fee and unbelievable return on investment, West Ham are getting a homegrown left-sided centre-back and it’s a good story for Maidenhead. While it was tough, it also allows Max to get closer to his family in London.

“It’s one we talked about a lot. It felt like the right thing for everybody. It enables us to look at the market and enables someone else to become a leader.

“It could be that someone here steps up or we go into the market with these funds. It’s exciting what we can do, and we’d be looking to bring someone in who move us forward. Although it’s tough, it creates opportunities and that’s always exciting.”