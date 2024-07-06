England’s record on penalties following shootout win against Switzerland

England are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after seeing off Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

Jordan Pickford was the star as he saved Manuel Akanji’s penalty, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up a 5-3 triumph to spark bedlam in Dusseldorf after a 1-1 draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Three Lions’ shootout record at previous major tournaments.

West Germany, 1990 World Cup

Bobby Robson’s side held eventual champions West Germany to a 1-1 draw in Turin, but could not match their opponents from 12 yards. All four Germans converted but Stuart Pearce saw his effort saved and Chris Waddle blazed over the bar as England’s run ended in the semi-finals.

Spain, Euro 96

Stuart Pearce exorcises the ghosts of penalties past (PA)

After a goalless quarter-final, Fernando Hierro hit the crossbar with Spain’s first penalty before David Seaman denied Miguel Angel Nadal. England scored four from four thanks to Alan Shearer, David Platt, Stuart Pearce and Paul Gascoigne, with Pearce’s cathartic celebrations providing the enduring memory as he laid to rest the ghost of his World Cup miss.

Germany, Euro 96

Gareth Southgate ‘s missed penalty saw England exit Euro 96 (PA Archive)

The wave of euphoria in England’s home tournament finally expired with defeat to Germany in a semi-final shootout, with current Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate famously missing the decisive kick.

Argentina, 1998 World Cup

England’s David Batty stands dejected after missing from the spot (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Paul Ince and David Batty missed as England’s miserable penalty record was extended on a dramatic night that saw them earn a 2-2 draw despite David Beckham’s sending off.

Portugal, Euro 2004

David Beckham looks dejected after missing a penalty against Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo (Nick Potts/PA)

Goalkeeper Ricardo made the crucial save from Darius Vassell and then scored the winning penalty himself as England exited following a 2-2 draw.

Portugal, 2006 World Cup

Frank Lampard has his penalty saved by Ricardo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo fired the winning spot-kick after Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher had been denied. Portugal were once again indebted to goalkeeper Ricardo – although this time he was only required in his usual role – as they progressed to the last four.

Italy, Euro 2012

Steven Gerrard consoles Ashley Young after missing his penalty (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gerrard and Wayne Rooney got England off to an excellent start, particularly with Riccardo Montolivo failing to convert, but misses from Ashley Young and Ashley Cole saw England bow out at the quarter-final stage.

Colombia, 2018 World Cup

Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and goalkeeper Jack Butland take a selfie after England beat Colombia on penalties (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jordan Henderson’s miss did not prove costly as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier scored in a 4-3 England win after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. Colombia had led 3-2 after David Ospina’s save from Henderson but Mateus Uribe hit the bar before Jordan Pickford denied Carlos Bacca. Southgate led his side to the semi-finals, where they were eventually beaten in extra time by Croatia.

Italy, Euro 2020

Southgate consoles Jadon Sancho following his miss (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the players to miss as England were denied a first major trophy since 1966 after a 1-1 draw with Italy in the final at Wembley. Pickford’s saves from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho ultimately counted for nothing.