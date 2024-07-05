Luke Shaw fit for England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland

England manager Gareth Southgate says Luke Shaw is available to start Saturday’s European Championship quarter-final against Switzerland.

The Euro 2020 final goalscorer was selected for the tournament in Germany despite being out since mid-February with hamstring issues.

Shaw was the only out-and-out left-back named in England’s 26-man squad, with Southgate admitting it was a calculated gamble on a player he had hoped would be available for the second group game.

The 28-year-old has yet to feature in Germany and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia, but the Manchester United full-back could make his long-awaited return against Switzerland.

“Kieran Trippier has been absolutely outstanding for us,” Southgate said of the makeshift left-back, having confirmed suspended Marc Guehi is his side’s only absentee.

“Luke is available, he is available to start, but Kieran has also done a brilliant job for the team.

“He obviously doesn’t give us that balance that a natural left-footer can give you, but his leadership, his communication on the pitch – if you ask any of the wingers who play with him or the players who play alongside him, his talking is phenomenal.

“It helps them to play the game. It is a much undervalued quality. It is a bit of a dying art, really, good talkers on the pitch.

“You can’t have enough of them. He has exceptional qualities in that area as well as some quality on the ball. He has adapted and done a brilliant, brilliant job for us.”