Lando Norris back on track to lead British Grand Prix practice

Lando Norris bounced back from his collision with Max Verstappen to complete a practice double for the British Grand Prix.

Norris, who on Thursday retracted his demand for Verstappen to apologise following their coming together in Austria last weekend, headed the opening session and finished quickest later in the day too.

Norris headed Oscar Piastri in a McLaren one-two at a murky Silverstone, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez third.

Lando Norris finished fastest in both practice sessions at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth, one place ahead of Verstappen, with George Russell, who took advantage of last week’s clash to claim just his second career win, 10th.

Norris has emerged as Verstappen’s closest title contender and he could have arrived for his home race with three victories on the spin.

A poor strategy call scuppered Norris’ hopes of winning in Canada last month. Norris said his sluggish getaway from pole position – where he dropped from first to third – at the ensuing round in Spain denied him another triumph. He then failed to finish in Spielberg after colliding with Verstappen as they duelled for the lead.

The British driver is 81 points behind Verstappen but his pace on the opening day at an overcast, and at times wet, Silverstone will provide him with hope of a maiden home win in front of an expectant 150,000 sell-out crowd.

“It was a good start to the weekend,” said Norris, who finished an impressive 0.331 seconds clear of Piastri and four tenths ahead of Perez.

“I didn’t feel that comfortable this morning, but we made some tweaks and I got the car in a nice window which is important round here. We are in a good place, but we have more to find.”

Heavy rain fell at the conclusion of the second running and poor weather could disrupt Saturday’s qualifying session.

“At a home race, I would prefer if it was dry because we are in a good place,” added Norris. “But it is Silverstone and it is England so I am ready for everything.”

Hamilton, taking part in his 18th British GP and his last in Mercedes colours before he moves to Ferrari, was 0.653sec off the pace.

“The track is fine,” said Hamilton. “I am just slow.”

Further back, Verstappen, who has won seven of the 11 rounds so far, ended the day nearly seven tenths behind Norris.

Norris survived a hairy moment in opening practice after he was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid running into the back of Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar – who was standing in for Perez – as the one-hour session came to a close.

Norris gesticulated with both hands at the 19-year old. “Sorry, mate, I couldn’t see him,” said Hadjar.

Lewis Hamilton complained he was “just slow” in second practice

The opening running was also red-flagged after Yuki Tsunoda beached his RB at Luffield.

Tsunoda lost control of his machine through the right-hander before spinning into the sandtrap.

Earlier British teenager Ollie Bearman, who on Thursday was confirmed as Britain’s fourth driver on the F1 grid in 2025, finished 14th, 1.116sec off the pace and five tenths behind Nico Hulkenberg in the other Haas.